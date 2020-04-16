Brandon Aiyuk: Looking good after surgery
NFL teams are pleased with the medical records from Aiyuk's recent core muscle surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The ASU wideout was held out of the Senior Bowl after failing a physical but then rebounded with a 4.50-second 40-yard dash, 40-inch vertical jump and 128-inch broad jump at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. While he may have initially hoped to avoid surgery, Aiyuk ultimately went under the knife April 7, getting it out of the way at a time when all NFL activities are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 22-year-old has mostly been discussed as a Day 2 draft pick but seems to have built some first-round hype in recent weeks, perhaps getting a boost from his ability to post strong workout numbers while fighting through an injury. His vertical jump was tied for fifth best among 46 WR participants at the combine, and his broad jump was tied for sixth out of 43.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Parker
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Forgotten first-half stars
Ben Gretch looks at guys who may not have closed the 2019 season well, but were certainly hot...
-
4/15 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is deep-diving into the first half studs from 2019 to find draft day value.
-
Best Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
April two-quarterback mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg analyzes the most interesting teams in our two quarterback mock draft.
-
4/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reviews the most recent 0.5 PPR mock draft, which included Jonathan Taylor off...