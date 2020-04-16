Brandon Aiyuk: Looking good after surgery

NFL teams are pleased with the medical records from Aiyuk's recent core muscle surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The ASU wideout was held out of the Senior Bowl after failing a physical but then rebounded with a 4.50-second 40-yard dash, 40-inch vertical jump and 128-inch broad jump at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. While he may have initially hoped to avoid surgery, Aiyuk ultimately went under the knife April 7, getting it out of the way at a time when all NFL activities are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 22-year-old has mostly been discussed as a Day 2 draft pick but seems to have built some first-round hype in recent weeks, perhaps getting a boost from his ability to post strong workout numbers while fighting through an injury. His vertical jump was tied for fifth best among 46 WR participants at the combine, and his broad jump was tied for sixth out of 43.