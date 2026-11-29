The Commanders are targeting Week 14 for Aiyuk's debut, though they are not ruling out "the unlikely possibility" he could play in Week 13 against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Aiyuk joined Washington's practice squad Wednesday, and although he needs some time to get back up to speed following an extended absence and will not play in the team's Week 12 matchup with the Cardinals, it appears he will be ready to take the field in two weeks -- or less. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, it "sounds like Aiyuk has looked excellent in practice," and it appears it will not be long before he is a factor for his new team.