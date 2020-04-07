Brandon Aiyuk: Undergoes core muscle surgery
Aiyuk underwent a core muscle surgery Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The Arizona State receiver has been dealing with the core muscle issue for much of the offseason, including the combine. And with the NFL's offseason schedule being off kilter due to precautionary measures related to COVID-19, Aiyuk was able to undergo the procedure now without risking missing OTAs or rookie minicamp. Aiyuk has seen his stock climb of late, with some predicting him to go in the first round, but it's possible that this surgery causes a slide depending on the length of the recovery time.
