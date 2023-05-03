Allen is expected to sign a contract with the 49ers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports Wednesday.
Allen spent the last three years as Joe Burrow's backup in Cincinnati but will move to the West Coast for the 2023 season. Trey Lance has been medically cleared following ankle surgery last year, while Brock Purdy continues to work his way back from elbow surgery. Jimmy Garoppolo is no longer in the picture, but the 49ers have brought in Sam Darnold, and now Allen, as depth options behind their two promising, young quarterbacks. In his four-year career, Allen has completed 56.7 percent of his passes for 1,611 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.