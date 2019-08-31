Brandon Allen: Let go by Rams
Allen was waived by the Rams on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Allen had been making a strong case for the third-string quarterback job throughout the preseason, but came up short in his efforts. The Arkansas product could be an intriguing option as a back-up, especially for teams running a similar style to the Rams.
