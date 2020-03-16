Brandon Allen: Set for free agency
The Broncos won't tender Allen, making him an unrestricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The team hopes they can still come to an agreement on a deal this offseason, but other teams can enter the mix for Allen's services. Allen was set for spot-start duties with both Joe Flacco and Drew Lock injured in 2019, but with the latter returning to establish himself as the starter, Allen was relegated again to backup duties. Allen completed 39 of 84 passes for 515 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions last season. The 27-year-old likely will have to battle for a job wherever he lands this offseason.
