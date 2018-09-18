Allen was waived by the Rams on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Per the report, Allen is a candidate for the Rams' practice squad if he clears waivers, though Pellissero states that multiple teams were interested in him a year ago when he was let go by the Jaguars. Allen was a 2016 sixth-round pick by Jacksonville and has yet to appear in an NFL game.

More News
Our Latest Stories