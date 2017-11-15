Brandon Banks: Waived by Redskins

Banks was waived by the Redskins on Tuesday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Banks was signed to the active roster last Saturday but now finds himself on the outside looking in after Washington signed Caraun Reid and Byron Marshall on Tuesday. Banks could be an option to join the Redskins' practice squad as long as passes through waivers.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories