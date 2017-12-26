Brandon Barnes: Joins Detroit's practice squad
The Lions signed Barnes to their practice squad Tuesday.
The undrafted rookie out of Alabama State previously attended training camp with the Jets before being waived in September. Barnes is unlikely to receive a promotion to Detroit's 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Packers, but he could get the opportunity to compete for a spot on the team in training camp next summer.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.