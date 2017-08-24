Play

The Steelers opted to waive Brown-Dukes on Wednesday, TribLive.com reports.

Brown-Dukes, who signed with the team in June, did not have much to be optimistic about in terms of his chances of making it through final cuts. The 25-year-old was stuck as the seventh running back on the depth chart. He will presumably clear waivers and look for an opportunity with another team.

