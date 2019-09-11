The Jets waived Bryant (concussion) from injured reserve Sunday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Bryant is still awaiting his NFL debut after entering the league as an undrafted rookie in 2018. He'll be free to sign with another team if he clears waivers, which is expected considering he's not healthy yet.

