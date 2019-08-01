Brandon Chubb: Waived by Carolina
Chubb (knee) was waived/injured by the Panthers on Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Chubb had already opened up camp on the PUP list, and now it appears the knee injury he suffered is a serious one. As a result, Chubb will be reverted back to the Panthers' injured reserve once he clears waivers.
