Copeland did not receive a contract tender from the Lions, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

Copeland, who spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve, will thus become an unrestricted free agent. Before going down with a torn pectoral muscle in the preseason, he was in competition for the starting job at strong-side linebacker while also taking reps at defensive end. Fortunately, the Penn product was recently cleared to return to football activities and should be able to participate in offseason workouts with whichever team he may ultimately sign with.