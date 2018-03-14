Brandon Copeland: Headed for free agency
Copeland did not receive a contract tender from the Lions, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
Copeland, who spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve, will thus become an unrestricted free agent. Before going down with a torn pectoral muscle in the preseason, he was in competition for the starting job at strong-side linebacker while also taking reps at defensive end. Fortunately, the Penn product was recently cleared to return to football activities and should be able to participate in offseason workouts with whichever team he may ultimately sign with.
More News
-
Lions' Brandon Copeland: Fully cleared for football activities•
-
Lions' Brandon Copeland: Reverts back to IR•
-
Brandon Copeland: Waived/injured by Lions•
-
Lions' Brandon Copeland: Out for season•
-
Lions' Brandon Copeland: Exits preseason opener with shoulder injury•
-
Lions' Brandon Copeland: Pushing for starting job•
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...