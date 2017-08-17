Brandon Copeland: Waived/injured by Lions
Copeland (pectoral) was waived/injured by the Lions on Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Copeland served as a key special teams player for the Lions in each of the last two seasons, but he'll now have to be reverted to injured reserve and be out for the year once he clears waivers.
