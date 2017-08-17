Play

Copeland (pectoral) was waived/injured by the Lions on Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Copeland served as a key special teams player for the Lions in each of the last two seasons, but he'll now have to be reverted to injured reserve and be out for the year once he clears waivers.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories