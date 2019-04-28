Brandon Dillon: Agrees to terms with Minnesota

The Vikings are expected to sign Dillon as an undrafted free agent, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dillon comes from Marian University in Indianapolis, where he made 35 catches for 603 yards and five touchdowns last season. With the Vikings spending a second-round pick on fellow tight end Irv Smith Jr., it could be tough for Dillon to find a solid home in Minnesota.

