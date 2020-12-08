site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brandon-dillon-back-to-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Brandon Dillon: Back to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dillon (ankle) reverted back to Minnesota's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Dillon was on the field Sunday against Jacksonville for two offensive snaps and four special teams snaps. He's recorded one catch for six yards in three games this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read