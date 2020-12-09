site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Brandon Dillon: Out with ankle injury
RotoWire Staff
Dec 8, 2020
Dillon (ankle) was placed on the practice squad injury list Tuesday.
The 23-year-old suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the Jaguars and reverted back to the practice squad Monday. Dillon will be unavailable for at least the next couple weeks while on the injury list.
