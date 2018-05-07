Doughty was waived by the Cardinals on Monday.

Doughty's stint with the Cardinals was a short one, as he joined the team just a few days ago. He'll look to latch on elsewhere for training camp, but seems doubtful to land a spot on a regular-season roster. Doughty has yet to play a down in the NFL since being selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

