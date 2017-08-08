Brandon Flowers: Officially retiring
Flowers is expected to officially retire on Tuesday, Steve Wyche of the NFL Netowrk reports.
Flowers spent six seasons with the Chargers before playing his last three for the Chargers. He most recently visited with the Cardinals prior to training camp, but has ultimately decided to retire from football. He will finish his career with 487 tackles, three sacks, 21 interceptions, one forced fumble, and one touchdown across nine seasons.
