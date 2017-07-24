Flowers is visiting with the Cardinals on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter noted that Flowers is, who finished last season on injured reserve due to a series of concussions, is also in contact with the Patriots. However, if he were to sign with the Cardinals, he'd have a much clearer path to a starting gig, as the No. 2 job opposite Patrick Peterson is seemingly up for grabs.

