Brandon Fusco: Axed by Falcons
The Falcons released Fusco (ankle) on Monday under the failed physical designation, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Fusco started seven games in Atlanta last season before landing on injured reserve due to a broken ankle, and the same injury now appears to be to blame for the Fusco being cut by the team. The 30-year-old guard will face a difficult offseason of recovery before searching for a role elsewhere in the league.
