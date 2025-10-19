Graham retired from the NFL in March, but he is considering coming out of retirement to sign with the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Graham was selected by the Eagles in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent his entire 15-year career in Philadelphia (becoming the longest-tenured player in franchise history in the process) and played a key role in the Eagles' two Super Bowl victories in 2017 and 2024. The Eagles could do with more depth at edge rusher, as Nolan Smith (triceps) and Ogbo Okoronkwo (triceps) are both on injured reserve, the latter of whom is expected to be sidelined for the entire 2025 campaign.