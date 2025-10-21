Graham will come out of retirement and sign with the Eagles, James Palmer of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear whether Graham will sign with the practice squad or directly to the Eagles' active roster, but the 37-year-old linebacker will rejoin the team that selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. It may take some time for Graham to get back into game shape, but he could see a prominent role in the defense once he's cleared to play with both Nolan Smith (triceps) and Ogbo Okoronkwo (triceps) on injured reserve and Azeez Ojulari dealing with a hamstring injury that he sustained in Philadelphia's 28-22 win over Minnesota on Sunday.