The Falcons hosted Hill (leg) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hill was waived by the Texans in March with a failed physical designation due to a right leg injury that he sustained during training camp in August of 2024. He appears to have fully recovered from the injury and is looking to catch on with a team in need of help at safety and on special teams. Hill last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Texans, when he served mostly on special teams across two games.