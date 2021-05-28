Jacobs announced via his official Twitter account Thursday that he intends to come out of retirement and play defensive end.

Jacobs, currently 38 years old, initially retired from the NFL back in 2014, and he hasn't suited up for a game since 2013. The odds would certainly seem to be against the former running back making a successful return to the NFL, despite his willingness to play for "any team" that gives him a chance. A two-time Super Bowl winner with the Giants, perhaps Jacobs' best shot at getting a chance this offseason would be with his former team.