The Giants hosted Johnson (foot) for a workout Friday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Johnson was with the Steelers in training camp before suffering a foot injury in the preseason finale against the Panthers. Johnson and the Steelers reached an injury settlement in late August, and the 27-year-old wideout has progressed enough in his recovery to work out with teams in an attempt to catch on with their practice squad. He appeared in three regular-season games for Pittsburgh in 2024 and logged one catch for nine yards.