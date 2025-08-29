Brandon Johnson: Reaches injury settlement with PIT
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers waived Johnson (foot) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Johnson suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' preseason finale against the Panthers. The injury settlement allows the 27-year-old wideout to sign with another team once he is fully healthy. Johnson has played in 23 regular-season games since entering the NFL in May of 2022 as an undrafted free agent.
