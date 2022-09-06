The Broncos waived Johnson (ankle) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Johnson was set to miss the entire 2022 season after being placed on IR, but he'll now be free to join another team once he recovers from the high-ankle sprain he suffered during Denver's preseason finale against the Vikings. The Broncos signed the rookie wide receiver back in May, where he impressed and established trust with Russell Wilson throughout training camp.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon Johnson: Moved to IR•
-
Broncos' Brandon Johnson: Dealing with high ankle sprain•
-
Broncos' Brandon Johnson: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
Broncos' Brandon Johnson: Out for rest of game•
-
Broncos' Brandon Johnson: Questionable to return Saturday•
-
Broncos' Brandon Johnson: Surprising in camp•