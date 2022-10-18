The Broncos signed Johnson to their practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Johnson reached an agreement with Denver's practice squad Tuesday, after he had previously spent time with the team throughout the offseason. However, the 24-year-old suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Broncos' preseason finale against the Vikings, causing him to be placed on the team's IR and eventually reach an injury settlement in early September. Now that Johnson is back with Denver's practice squad, he'll serve as an emergency depth option should any of the team's WRs miss time.
