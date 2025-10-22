The Buccaneers signed Johnson to the practice squad Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Johnson's addition to the Buccaneers' practice squad will give the team additional depth at wide receiver after Mike Evans (collarbone) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Johnson was waived by the Steelers with an injury settlement in late August due to a foot injury he sustained during preseason action, but the 27-year-old wideout appears to have fully recovered from the injury and will get a new opportunity in Tampa Bay.