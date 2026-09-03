The Giants hosted Johnson for a tryout Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Johnson was waived from the Seahawks' injured reserve on Aug. 14 with an undisclosed issue. The cornerback is now healthy and ready to return to the NFL. With Paulson Adebo (hamstring), Colton Hood (quadriceps), Greg Newsome (knee) and Dru Phillips (knee) all dealing with injuries, the Giants currently only have two healthy cornerbacks as the Week 1 game against the Cowboys approaches. The lack of health in the team's secondary means Johnson has a strong chance at making at least the 53-man roster, if not the practice squad, ahead of the Sept. 13 contest.