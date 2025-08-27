Brandon Johnson: Waived with injury designation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (foot) was waived with an injury designation Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Johnson will miss the 2025 season due to the injury, barring an injury settlement. The 27-year-old wide receiver has 23 games of regular-season NFL experience, including three with the Steelers in 2024.
