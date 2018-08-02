Brandon LaFell: Cut loose by Cincinnati
LaFell will be granted his release by the Bengals, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
LaFell did earn his roster bonus in the spring, but a report emerged Wednesday that the veteran wideout wasn't necessarily a lock to make the 53-man roster. That apparently didn't sit well with LaFell, but it appears his release is something that has already been brewing behind the scenes. According to his agent Johnathan Feinsod, "We have been lobbying for his release for some time now and appreciate the Bengals granting our request." Now entering his age-31 season, LaFell will be free to catch on with an organization in need of receiver depth. He's been a plug-and-play fantasy option for most of his career, collecting 500 or more receiving yards in every season since 2011. Meanwhile, Cincinnati will move forward with A.J. Green, John Ross and Tyler Boyd atop the depth chart.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Freeman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...
-
Top fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...