LaFell will be granted his release by the Bengals, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

LaFell did earn his roster bonus in the spring, but a report emerged Wednesday that the veteran wideout wasn't necessarily a lock to make the 53-man roster. That apparently didn't sit well with LaFell, but it appears his release is something that has already been brewing behind the scenes. According to his agent Johnathan Feinsod, "We have been lobbying for his release for some time now and appreciate the Bengals granting our request." Now entering his age-31 season, LaFell will be free to catch on with an organization in need of receiver depth. He's been a plug-and-play fantasy option for most of his career, collecting 500 or more receiving yards in every season since 2011. Meanwhile, Cincinnati will move forward with A.J. Green, John Ross and Tyler Boyd atop the depth chart.