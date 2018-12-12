Marshall was released by the Saints on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

A healthy scratch the past four weeks, Marshall never actually played in a game during his month-long stint with the Saints. He caught 11 of 23 targets for 136 yards and a touchdown in six games for Seattle earlier in the season before 2017 seventh-round pick David Moore subsequently supplanted Marshall for the No. 3 receiver role. Marshall will have a tough time finding a spot with another team this season and may ultimately decide to retire.

More News
Our Latest Stories