Marshall was released by the Saints on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

A healthy scratch the past four weeks, Marshall never actually played in a game during his month-long stint with the Saints. He caught 11 of 23 targets for 136 yards and a touchdown in six games for Seattle early in the season, with 2017 seventh-round pick David Moore subsequently proving to be an upgrade in the No. 3 receiver role. Marshall will have a tough time finding another team this season and may ultimately decide to retire.

