Brandon Marshall: Cut by Saints
Marshall was released by the Saints on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
A healthy scratch the past four weeks, Marshall never actually played in a game during his month-long stint with the Saints. He caught 11 of 23 targets for 136 yards and a touchdown in six games for Seattle early in the season, with 2017 seventh-round pick David Moore subsequently proving to be an upgrade in the No. 3 receiver role. Marshall will have a tough time finding another team this season and may ultimately decide to retire.
More News
-
Saints' Brandon Marshall: Remains down Week 14•
-
Saints' Brandon Marshall: Healthy scratch yet again•
-
Saints' Brandon Marshall: Debut with Saints delayed again•
-
Saints' Brandon Marshall: Unlikely to make Saints debut•
-
Brandon Marshall: Signing with Saints•
-
Brandon Marshall: Visiting Saints, could sign Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Wentz and your Eagles
Carson Wentz may miss the rest of the season. Heath Cummings looks at what that means for the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...