The Seahawks released Marshall on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After signing with the team in late May, Marshall has plagued by ankle and hamstring injuries for the rest of the offseason program and into the preseason. Once the regular season kicked off, he earned six targets in each of the Seahawks' first three games, but he fell out of favor over the last four contests (just five targets total). The decision to cut Marshall loose likely was an easy one due to the emergence of Tyler Lockett and David Moore, plus Doug Baldwin's ability to handle a full workload.

