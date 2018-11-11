Brandon Marshall: Eyeing agreement with Saints
The Saints are expected to work out Marshall early this week with the intention to sign him to a contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Prior to the Saints inking Bryant to a deal Wednesday, both Marshall and Kamar Aiken went through auditions, only to remain free agents. In his first practice Friday, though, Bryant suffered an injury that an MRI later determined to be a torn Achilles. Bryant joins four other wide receivers on IR in New Orleans -- also, Ted Ginn (knee), Cameron Meredith (knee), Tommylee Lewis (knee) and Travin Dural (arm) -- necessitating yet another signing at the position. Between an injury-plagued 2017 and sparse usage with the Seahawks this season, Marshall combined for 29 catches (on 56 targets) for 290 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.
More News
-
Brandon Marshall: Trying out with Detroit•
-
Brandon Marshall: Cut loose by Seahawks•
-
Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Falls out of game plan•
-
Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: One target in second straight contest•
-
Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Plays just seven snaps•
-
Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Just one catch Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10