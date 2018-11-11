The Saints are expected to work out Marshall early this week with the intention to sign him to a contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Prior to the Saints inking Bryant to a deal Wednesday, both Marshall and Kamar Aiken went through auditions, only to remain free agents. In his first practice Friday, though, Bryant suffered an injury that an MRI later determined to be a torn Achilles. Bryant joins four other wide receivers on IR in New Orleans -- also, Ted Ginn (knee), Cameron Meredith (knee), Tommylee Lewis (knee) and Travin Dural (arm) -- necessitating yet another signing at the position. Between an injury-plagued 2017 and sparse usage with the Seahawks this season, Marshall combined for 29 catches (on 56 targets) for 290 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.