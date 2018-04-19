The Giants released Marshall (ankle) on Thursday due to a failed physical, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports.

During his brief tenure with the Giants, Marshall gathered in 18 of 33 passes for 154 yards and no touchdowns before spraining his left ankle Week 5. The injury was one of many to beset the receiving corps -- also, Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard -- but Marshall required season-ending surgery to get on the path to full health. Because he was closing in on running without restrictions in late December and participated in Eli Manning's annual passing camp at Duke University in early April, Marshall's release seems to fly in the face that his recovery was complete. In the end, the Giants likely saw this transaction as the easiest way to free up the cap space required for the recently jettisoned Dez Bryant. Marshall still has a place in the league, as evidenced by 7.2 YPT and 25 TDs in 49 games over the last four seasons with the Bears, Jets and Giants. Consequently, he should garner interest on the open market, assuming he can pass a physical.