Brandon Marshall: Let go by Giants
The Giants released Marshall (ankle) on Thursday due to a failed physical, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports.
During his brief tenure with the Giants, Marshall gathered in 18 of 33 passes for 154 yards and no touchdowns before spraining his left ankle Week 5. The injury was one of many to beset the receiving corps -- also, Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard -- but Marshall required season-ending surgery to get on the path to full health. Because he was closing in on running without restrictions in late December and participated in Eli Manning's annual passing camp at Duke University in early April, Marshall's release seems to fly in the face that his recovery was complete. In the end, the Giants likely saw this transaction as the easiest way to free up the cap space required for the recently jettisoned Dez Bryant. Marshall still has a place in the league, as evidenced by 7.2 YPT and 25 TDs in 49 games over the last four seasons with the Bears, Jets and Giants. Consequently, he should garner interest on the open market, assuming he can pass a physical.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Participates in passing camp•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: May need to take pay cut•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Closing in on running full speed•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: No plans to retire•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Surgery set for Tuesday•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...