Brandon Marshall: Let go by Oakland

Marshall was waived by the Raiders on Monday, Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune reports.

Marshall re-signed with the Raiders last week and was immediately listed as the team's No. 1 middle linebacker on the depth chart, but he ended up a healthy scratch Sunday against the Lions. The veteran linebacker will again look to latch on with a new team.

