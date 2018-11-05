Marshall recently went through a workout with the Lions, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Recently let go by Seattle, the 34-year-old Marshall is reportedly intent on keeping his career alive, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Given the Lions' lack of depth at wideout behind Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay, Detroit initially appears like one of the few landing spots around the league that could realistically offer him a significant offensive role. However, it would be interesting to see how the 6-foot-5 veteran would fit into an offense already populated by the 6-foot-2 Jones and 6-foot-4 Golladay.

