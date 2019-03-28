Brandon Marshall: Visiting Oakland
Marshall will have a visit with the Raiders on Thursday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
The Broncos declined to exercise Marshall's contract option for 2019, and he is now testing his options in free agency. The 29-year-old was plagued by injury last season, but had 106 tackles (75 solo), three sacks, one forced fumble and a touchdown during 2017. Oakland could completely revamp its linebacking corps by signing Marshall, as they have already signed Vontaze Burfict this offseason.
