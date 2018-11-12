Brandon Marshall: Visiting Saints, could sign Monday
Marshall will visit the Saints on Monday, with the team hoping to sign him to a contract, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Marshall worked out for the Saints last week, but despite him showing well, the team opted to sign Dez Bryant to boost its ailing receiving corps. Of course, Bryant would go on to tear his Achilles in his second practice with New Orleans, sending the Saints back to square one. With the 34-year-old Marshall still available, it appears Monday could see him join the fold. In seven games with the Seahawks this season, Marshall caught 11 of 23 targets for 136 yards and a touchdown, but was released late last month.
