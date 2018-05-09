Marshall is headed for a visit with the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Marshall spent the 2017 campaign with the Giants, but struggled to stay healthy and saw action in just five games after undergoing season-ending ankle surgery. He ended the year with just 18 receptions for 154 yards, marking his lowest output since entering the NFL in 2008. The 10-year veteran failed his physical with the Giants earlier this offseason, which ultimately led to his release, so he'd still have to check out medically with Seattle if an agreement were to be reached. The Seahawks lost both Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham in free agency, so Marshall would provide experienced depth that could absorb some targets if needed.