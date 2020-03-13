Play

The Chargers released Mebane on Friday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Mebane, who contemplated retirement last offseason, has spent the last four seasons with Los Angeles. He notched 27 tackles and a sack across 13 regular-season games in 2019. If the 35-year-old opts to continue his career, he'll be immediately free to look for a shot as a rotational linebacker elsewhere in the league. Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Mebane's release frees up $4.25 against the salary cap for the Chargers.

