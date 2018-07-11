Brandon Pettigrew: Arrested Monday
Pettigrew was arrested Monday in Pittsburgh and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, theft of services and public drunkenness, Shelly Bradbury of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Pettigrew was booked into Allegheny County Jail after police accused him of punching an officer in the chest three times outside a downtown hotel. The 33-year-old hasn't suited up in the NFL since December 2015, when he suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Lions. He remained on Detroit's roster for much of the 2016 campaign, but was never activated from the Non-Football Injury list and was released nearly a year after suffering the torn ACL. Pettigrew has presumably recovered from the setback, but given his age and ongoing legal trouble, it's unlikely that he'll ever surface in the league again.
More News
-
Brandon Pettigrew: Released by Lions•
-
Lions' Brandon Pettigrew: Expected to be released by Lions•
-
Lions' Brandon Pettigrew: Placed on NFI list•
-
Lions' Brandon Pettigrew: Remains on PUP list, despite return to practice•
-
Lions' Brandon Pettigrew: Returns to practice•
-
Lions' Brandon Pettigrew: Amps up activity•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Expectations: Projections for all 32
We've previewed every team in the NFL to get you ready for Fantasy season. Find them all h...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Hill
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy busts: Avoid Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Cooks
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts.
-
Sleepers: Target Cooper, Mixon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Aaron Jones gets two-game suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Green Bay backfield with Jamaal Williams, Ty Montgomery and Aaron...