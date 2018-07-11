Pettigrew was arrested Monday in Pittsburgh and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, theft of services and public drunkenness, Shelly Bradbury of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pettigrew was booked into Allegheny County Jail after police accused him of punching an officer in the chest three times outside a downtown hotel. The 33-year-old hasn't suited up in the NFL since December 2015, when he suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Lions. He remained on Detroit's roster for much of the 2016 campaign, but was never activated from the Non-Football Injury list and was released nearly a year after suffering the torn ACL. Pettigrew has presumably recovered from the setback, but given his age and ongoing legal trouble, it's unlikely that he'll ever surface in the league again.