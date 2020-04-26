Brandon Polk: Heading to Rams

Polk is slated to sign with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound wideout transferred from Penn State to FCS-level James Madison for his final collegiate season, and he caught 74 passes for 1,179 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019. He also returned 14 kickoffs for 360 yards.