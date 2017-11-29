Brandon Radcliff: Signs with Miami's practice squad
Radcliff signed with the Dolphins' practice squad Wednesday, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
With Damien Williams (shoulder) and Senorise Perry (concussion) both in danger of missing Sunday's game against Denver, it isn't out of the question that Radcliff gets a promotion to the active roster by the end of the week. The undrafted rookie out of Louisville signed with the Titans in August and was released at final cuts. Radcliff likely will just provide emergency depth behind Kenyan Drake and De'Veon Smith.
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...