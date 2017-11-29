Radcliff signed with the Dolphins' practice squad Wednesday, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

With Damien Williams (shoulder) and Senorise Perry (concussion) both in danger of missing Sunday's game against Denver, it isn't out of the question that Radcliff gets a promotion to the active roster by the end of the week. The undrafted rookie out of Louisville signed with the Titans in August and was released at final cuts. Radcliff likely will just provide emergency depth behind Kenyan Drake and De'Veon Smith.