Reilly has been cut by the Bills, Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.

Reilly had a better chance to make the team once the Bills lost hope in trade acquisition Corey Coleman, but in the end the final receiving spot went to rookie Ray-Ray McCloud. Reilly has turned heads for two summers now, so the Bills would likely love to sneak him onto the practice squad, where he can keep working on the areas where he lacks polish.