Shippen was waived by the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Shippen has yet to appear in an NFL game since going undrafted out of Temple in 2016 despite stints with both the Dolphins and Rams in addition to his time with the Chiefs. In need of some extra space on the 90-man roster, Shippen is a roster casualty who will now attempt to latch on with another club.

