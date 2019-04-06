Brandon Silvers: Adds Jags to workout list
Silvers, who was already scheduled to work out with the Jets and Vikings, will now add the Jaguars to that list, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Silvers had a relatively quiet experience with the Memphis Express in the now extinct AAF until the final three weeks. During that hot stretch he threw for 777 yards and four touchdowns, while committing just two turnovers. With three teams showing interest it is looking more and more likely that the Troy product could potentially earn himself a backup role as the season approaches.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...