Brandon Silvers: Adds Jags to workout list

Silvers, who was already scheduled to work out with the Jets and Vikings, will now add the Jaguars to that list, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Silvers had a relatively quiet experience with the Memphis Express in the now extinct AAF until the final three weeks. During that hot stretch he threw for 777 yards and four touchdowns, while committing just two turnovers. With three teams showing interest it is looking more and more likely that the Troy product could potentially earn himself a backup role as the season approaches.

Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...